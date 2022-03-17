Data presented at Thursday’s Lancaster County Prison Board meeting gave, for the first time, a snapshot view of who was being held in the prison and why on one day in February.

The context for why the data was presented is the ongoing effort by bail reform advocates to end or minimize the imposition of high bail for persons arrested for non-violent crimes. County prison staff gathered the information in response to a request made last September by then-Commissioner Craig Lehman, who wanted to know how many people arrested for their first time on non-violent charges were being held because they couldn’t make bail.

Lehman resigned in January, but five months after his request, the prison was able to come up with a response in the form of a one-day snapshot from Feb. 15.

That data isn’t something the jail regularly tracks and reports on, and Christina Fluegel, the prison’s reentry coordinator, estimated it took her about 70 hours to compile the data.

“One night, I ran 200-something criminal histories,” Fluegel said.

On Feb. 15, Fluegel found, the prison housed 790 people, 426 of whom were non-violent offenders and 35 of whom were first-time offenders. Just 10 people fit the parameters Lehman inquired about.

One of the ten was sentenced at time of commitment, meaning the person had not been detained before and was able to report to prison after either pleading guilty or being convicted.

The nine unsentenced people being held ranged from a man held on a DUI charge who did not pay bail set at 10% of $2,500 – meaning, he’d have to pay $250 to be released – to a 61-year-old man being held on drug charges whose bail was set at $250,000 cash.

One man had initially been denied bail. He was a 26-year-old man with no ties to the area who was charged with theft. President Judge David Ashworth, a prison board member, said Thursday that the man had been granted bail Wednesday and was being released.

Of the nine unsentenced, five were white, two were Black and two were Hispanic. Seven were men and two were women.

Reaction

County Commissioner Josh Parsons, who is a prison board member, said he expected there would be few first-time, non-violent people being held because they were unable to make bail.

“I would say it confirms what we said when the question was first asked,” by Lehman in September, he said.

At that meeting last year, Parsons, a former county prosecutor, said there are many determining which cases are violent or non-violent, which would make compiling data difficult, according to minutes of the meeting.

District Attorney Heather Adams, another board member, said, “I'm not seeing anything here that shocks me.”

And while Fluegel said the prison relied on definitions of violent crime as defined by the state, Adams and Parsons both noted that one of the nine had been charged with stalking, which is a serious offense.

Michelle Batt, president of the Lancaster Bail Fund, had a different take on the data. “If anything, nine people with no prior criminal history incarcerated in lieu of cash bail, or denied bail altogether, set in connection with non-violent offenses on a single random day is higher than I expected,” she said.

Her organization is critical of cash bail and pretrial detention for non-violent crimes.

Vigil, social justice concerns

Before the meeting, she and others spoke at a vigil outside the county building recognizing the recent deaths of Paul William Reardon, an inmate who died by suicide, and John Choma, a former inmate who died in a hotel room five days after the bail fund paid his $5,000 bail on a shoplifting charge.

Several of those who spoke at the vigil addressed the prison board. Broadly speaking, many of their pleas concerned matters the prison board cannot address, such as access to affordable housing and healthcare.

One speaker, the Rev. Jason Perkowski of Faith United Methodist Church, called for the county to do several things related to bail, including having a public defender at arraignments and for judges to spell out reasons in writing for setting bail in a particular case.

Ashworth said he and the other board members shared many of their concerns, but that the prison board doesn’t have the ability to address them. For issues of bail, he said, people need to talk with lawmakers or the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s rules committee.