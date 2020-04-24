From March 13 to April 20 last year, Lancaster County Prison had 672 new commitments.

During the same period this year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, just 227 people were committed to the prison.

The 66% decrease in new commitments is attributable to a reduction in crime during the coronavirus and calculated steps to reduce the prison population. Warrants aren’t being served. The prison isn’t taking inmates from other facilities.

Court and prison officials have been trying to reduce the number of inmates in the prison to limit the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

As of Friday, Warden Cheryl Steberger said the prison has had six COVID-19 cases: Three inmates and three staff. Two staff have since returned to work and all three inmates are in the prison.

The facility houses people who are serving sentences for criminal convictions and pre-trial inmates who haven’t made bail.

In consultation with the county’s district attorney, public defender and parole and probation services, President Judge David Ashworth ordered the release of 75 inmates. Most were serving time for low-level offenses and a handful of cases involved bail modifications.

Until the reduction efforts, the daily population had been around 730 inmates. As of late Tuesday, the population was 620 inmates. And Steberger said it could drop below 600 soon.

And the prison’s all-time high?

In May 2012, the prison hit 1,309 inmates.

“I remember those days. They were terrible,” Steberger said. “I had 40-plus women sleeping on the gym floor.”

