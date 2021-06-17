Lancaster County prison is COVID-19 free for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We’re starting out with some wonderful news,” Warden Cheryl Steberger said in her report at Thursday’s Prison Board meeting. “As of this past Friday, June 11, we had zero positive (COVID-19 cases) in our building.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 337 inmates and 75 staff at Lancaster County Prison have tested positive for the virus. In October, one inmate died of the virus after being hospitalized.

Toward the end of April, the prison conducted a vaccine clinic during which roughly 2000 inmates received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Steberger said Thursday that the inmate’s second shots were recently administered.

Mask requirements for visitors will remain in effect for the time being, per the CDC’s guidance on congregate care facilities.