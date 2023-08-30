The bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease was found in six more locations inside the Lancaster County Prison, officials said, specifically in portions of the facility where people are housed.

People incarcerated in affected areas of LCP will be moved to other housing units “where they will receive the same accommodations,” according to a news release from the county commissioners office.

All the positive tests came from the highrise building, the news release said.

The six positive tests come a week after prison officials revealed a positive result for legionella in the facility’s medical housing unit. A person incarcerated in that unit was transferred to a state prison in July and tested positive for Legionnaires’ two weeks after leaving LCP.

The positive test came from that individual’s former cell, according to prison officials.

No staff members or incarcerated individuals have shown any symptoms of Legionnaires’, the county said Wednesday. LCP officials have also notified anyone who stayed there in the last 30 days of the positive test.

Legionnaire’s disease is caused by the Legionella bacteria, which can lead to a life-threatening form of pneumonia in people exposed to it. The first known outbreak of Legionnaires’ came at a 1976 American Legion convention in Philadelphia, which gave the pathogen its name.

The bacteria survives in water and often infects the lungs and respiratory system when an individual inhales water vapor containing the bacteria.

LCP’s medical contractor, PrimeCare, is monitoring everyone in the building for Legionnaires’ symptoms and will perform testing if necessary, according to the press release.

A three-day process to disinfect the water in the housing units began today, according to the news release. That includes a “hyper chlorination” of the building’s water system, and a similar procedure for individual cells and water fixtures.

Prison officials used the same process to disinfect the prison’s medical housing unit, according to the news release.

In two weeks, county officials will do follow-up testing “to ensure that the bacteria has been eradicated from the facility,” according to the commissioners’ office.

During that time, both staff and those incarcerated will not be able to use running water in the affected units, according to the commissioners’ office, and those incarcerated will also be provided bottled beverages and bagged meals during the disinfection this week.

The six new results came from a batch of 40 tests performed the day after LCP officials got the positive result back from the medical housing unit, according to the news release.