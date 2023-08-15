Lancaster County commissioners are ready to hand over the remainder of a $1.9 million contract to an East Petersburg firm to fix electrical building controls in Lancaster County Prison, after a previous contractor failed to perform the work in a timely manner, prison officials said.

The commissioners will vote on the new agreement with Cyprium Solutions today.

Lancaster County Deputy Warden William Aberts told commissioners at their Tuesday work session that prison officials have unsuccessfully tried to compel the current contractor, Dillsburg-based Lobar Associates, to finish the job.

The remaining work involves installation and repairs to the prison’s system controls, including touch screens used by staff, intercoms and an electronic door-opening system that can be activated from a central location.

After several meetings and correspondence with Lobar, Aberts said, the company did not fulfill its responsibility to make sure the subcontractors it used for part of the work finished the job.

Lobar’s subcontractors did attempt to make fixes to the prison’s electronic door system, but “programming issues remained, which (led to) continual program updates, which rarely fixed anything,” Aberts said.

The attempts to fix the problems meanwhile caused buildingwide lockdowns, which force people incarcerated in the jail to remain in their cells for extended periods of time, Aberts said.

“We paid for a Cadillac and got a Ford Pinto,” Aberts told commissioners Tuesday. “It isn’t fair to have the staff working in a situation where the equipment isn’t functioning the way it should be.”

Under the new contract with Cyprium, the county will pay $129 an hour. Aberts said Tuesday that prison officials plan to pay for the work with the roughly $180,000 remaining from the $1.9 million contract with Lobar.

The prison will pay for any additional costs, Aberts said, and seek compensation from Lobar.

A call to Lobar Associates was not returned Tuesday.

The three-member board of commissioners expressed support for the move Tuesday.