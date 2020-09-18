The deaths of Luis Ortiz-Velazquez on June 28 and William Kauffman on July 28 were determined to be by natural causes. The cause of Justin Alcholz’s death on July 18 was suicide.
Warden Cheryl Steberger said at Thursday’s prison board meeting that she received coroner’s reports for Ortiz-Velazquez and Kauffman, and a verbal report on Alcholz.
The coroner determined that Ortiz-Velazquez died of acute peritonitis due to a perforated ulcer, and Kauffman died of coronary artery disease linked to diabetes.
Kent Krohler, a prison reform activist with Have a Heart, asked Steberger if the report made any mention of heat, to which she responded that it did not. Heat has long been an issue at the prison, which does not have air conditioning. Record heat in July prompted outcries from activists and Commissioner Craig Lehman, and Steberger began tracking cell temperatures.
Steberger also mentioned that one inmate with an active case of COVID-19 was recently hospitalized.
The prison has been experiencing an outbreak since the beginning of August. As of Thursday, 182 positive cases have been detected at the prison. That’s up from 129 on Sept. 4.
Currently 147 inmates are considered “active positive” and 35 have recovered.
“We continue to do mass testing, with 380 tests being conducted this past Tuesday,” Steberger said. “We are awaiting those results.”
Twenty-eight staff have tested positive since March, with two on active quarantine and another two awaiting test results.
Local prison reform activists complained that the restrictive and close quarters nature of a prison can be a breeding ground for the virus.
“You can’t really socially distance in prisons so this is an incubator for COVID,” Nick Silveri-Hiller, of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, said. He asked that high-risk individuals, like the elderly, who are being held pretrial be released.
The group, along with Have a Heart, also staged a protest before the meeting at which members called for the construction of a new prison and presented county leaders with a 4,400 signature petition to that effect.
Commissioner Josh Parsons noted that there is broad agreement that a new prison will be needed at some point, but maintained his position that the county’s debt must be brought down first before taking on a project that will likely cost over $100 million. He also said that if the county were to openly discuss plans to build a new prison, it could jeopardize land acquisition.
Commissioner Craig Lehman said the county has a “historic opportunity” to solve the prison issue next year when the amount of money it puts towards its debts is expected to fall.