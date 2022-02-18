The Lancaster County Prison inmate who recently died at a hospital several days after being found unresponsive in his cell had hung himself.

Warden Cheryl Steberger disclosed the cause of Paul William Reardon's death during Thursday's prison board meeting. His death had previously been ruled a suicide.

Reardon, 35, of Ephrata, was found unresponsive during a routine check of his cell on Feb. 1, county officials said. Prison staff called 911 and performed CPR on him and used an automated external defibrillator.

He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital and pronounced dead Feb. 5.

Reardon was admitted to the prison on Jan. 29, after being charged with robbery, conspiracy and retail theft.

He was accused of threatening an employee of Lowes in East Hempfield Township in the parking lot with a knife after being confronted about taking copper wire valued at $253, according to charging documents.

Lancaster city police are handling the investigation into his death.