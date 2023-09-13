With just a hacksaw blade and cocoa butter, two men incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison made a daring escape 41 years ago through an air duct and over a 25-foot wall, only to get caught hours later when a corrections officer happened to pick up one of the escapees as a hitchhiker.

The brief escape in September 1982 is a reminder that attempts to flee from correctional facilities rarely follow a pattern, according to Robert Bodnar, a former associate warden at Lancaster County Prison who retired in 2010.

“Every escape is unique, there’s no set routine,” Bodnar said hours after convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante was caught by authorities in Chester County on Wednesday.

Reports that Cavalcante’s crabwalk out of Chester County Prison had been successfully attempted before suggests someone there wasn’t doing their job on the day of the Brazilian national’s escape, and the 18-year veteran prison guard who was on watch that day was fired Friday.

“I can’t imagine something like that happening in our facility because they’re so good at identifying problems and seeking to correct them,” said Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons, who also chairs the county prison board.

The commissioner noted that the prison at 625 E. King St. in Lancaster doesn’t have traditional outdoor recreational yards, as Chester County Prison does. Instead, housing units have large rooms with open-air vents to the outside.

In a news conference last week, Chester County Acting Warden Howard Holland said the same company that will likely be designing Lancaster County’s new prison project, Kansas City-based TransSystems, will be providing Chester County officials designs to fully enclose their outdoor yards.

Two years ago, TransSystems bought the Cambria County-based architecture firm L.R. Kimball, which has decades of experience building correctional facilities in Pennsylvania. L.R. Kimball also designed Lancaster County Prison’s early 1990s expansion.

The role of an outdoor yard in Cavalcante’s escape does not mean design considerations for the county’s new jail project won’t include outdoor recreation for inmates, Parsons said.

“Why you would have a circumstance where someone could climb up to the roof and still escape, that seems like a pretty serious design flaw,” Parsons said.

Preventing escapes

Inmates over the years have made use of carefully planned plots and spontaneous opportunities to try to make a run from Lancaster County Prison, Bodnar said.

“I don’t think any jail is escapeproof,” said the corrections veteran, who started working at Lancaster County Prison in 1979.

Bodnar said he responded to “too many escape attempts” in his years at the prison. Some, he said, were the result of staff errors; others were the result of “pure inmate daring and ingenuity.”

Between 2015 and 2022, however, Lancaster County officials have reported no escape attempts whatsoever, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

Statewide, county jails reported 59 attempted escapes and 14 actual escapes in the same period.

Significant technological improvements in surveillance over the decades may have added to the difficulty of escaping a correctional facility, Bodnar said, but that doesn’t necessarily overcome the need for staff to keep tabs on what’s going on in their housing blocks.

“The best deterrent is an observant officer on patrol watching and listening,” Bodnar said.

The retired associate warden pointed to an instance in 2009, when a defendant in the prison’s custody fled Lancaster General Hospital. The inmate was waiting for an MRI related to a medical condition, according to newspaper archives.

“The officer assigned to this security detail was playing a video game on one of those small hand-held devices,” Bodnar said of the incident. “Pure dereliction of duty.”

But it’s not always as easy as it sounds, Bodnar said. Corrections officers are often supervising inmates in very loud, chaotic environments, and it can be difficult to distinguish bogus inmate claims from real ones.

They’re also constantly watching inmates during tasks that happen every day, such as showers and meals, Bodnar said. “It becomes very rote and routine day after day, and complacency becomes a factor for staff.”

Lancaster County Prison Warden Cheryl Steberger was not available for comment Wednesday.