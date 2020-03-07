Three guards recently saved an inmate at Lancaster County Prison when they responded quickly to a call for help and used a special safety tool to stop a suicide attempt, officials said.
At approximately 4:24 p.m. on Jan. 11, an inmate alerted guards that he had heard a noise coming from a cell.
Another inmate was attempting to hang himself with a bedsheet, and guards Byron Germer, Ryan Stoltzfus and Cole Adams intervened and successfully stopped the attempt. The three were commended for their actions at a recent county prison board meeting.
“Without the actions of these officers, we would have probably had a tragic event,” Maj. William Aberts said at the meeting. “They truly saved a life.”
Germer was able to end the attempt quickly by using his Jtool — a plastic hook-like device about the size of a credit card with a small self-contained sharp edge — to cut the sheet, officials said.
Warden Cheryl Steberger said in an interview that a prior prison administration had taken the tools off the belts of the security staff and placed them in secure lockboxes out of concern that an inmate could take the blade out of the tool and use it as a weapon.
But after staff asked last summer to bring them back, the tools were again given to all security staff as part of their equipment. This is the first time since the tool’s re-implementation that it has been used to save a life, Steberger said.
“It’s just part of their normal duties that they face every day,” Steberger said at the meeting. “I’m proud of them and what they did.”