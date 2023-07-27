For the corrections officers and prisoners at Lancaster County Prison, Friday could be the hottest of the year inside the aging structure, portions of which date back to the 19th century and few spaces are air conditioned.

The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 97 degrees Friday and heat indexes up to 106.

Several people incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison told LNP | LancasterOnline last week that thermometers in their housing units are showing temperatures near 85 degrees. It’s also humid enough that walls are damp with condensation, they said. Access to ice and ice water can be affected by machines that can’t keep up with demand, Warden Cheryl Steberger said last week.

Steberger and county Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino did not respond Thursday to requests for comment about what steps, if any, the prison has taken to prepare vulnerable inmates for the predicted high temperatures.

“I don't know for sure, I trust the warden to do whatever she can do,” Commissioner John Trescot said Thursday. “What we can do is limited, but certainly it’s not just a concern about the inmates, it’s a concern about the staff and everything going on there.”

Last week, Steberger said people incarcerated at the facility get a minimum of 2½ hours outside their cells and a maximum of six hours daily. That can include “outdoor time,” which occurs in large rooms with partial access to open air.

While corrections officers and other staff can take breaks to cool off in air-conditioned offices within the facility, they and other prison staff also have to bear the heat for long periods while dressed in full uniform.

A call to the corrections officers’ union, AFSCME Local 1738, was not returned Thursday.

“If we can think of other things to do and if the warden asks for something additional, I’m certainly open to considerations,” Trescot said. “I sympathize with the inmates, I sympathize with the staff, but there are limitations. And that’s why we’re trying to build a new prison.”

Lancaster County officials are in the midst of hiring a design and architecture team for the project. County leaders hope to see the project completed by the end of 2026.

The stress of heat

Researchers are still working to understand how extreme heat affects the human body and when illness or death become a risk.

Rachel Cottle, a doctoral candidate in exercise physiology at Penn State University, is part of a research team that measured when young healthy adults became so hot that their body could no longer cool down fast enough.

The body’s inability to cool itself is broken down into three stages, Cottle said: First comes heat exhaustion, then heat illness and, finally, heat stroke.

Body temperature rises when it can’t lose heat fast enough, either through radiating heat from the skin into cooler air or sweating. But as county residents know, sweating loses its effectiveness as the air gets more humid. The moisture in the air makes it harder for the sweat to evaporate.

Cottle said her research found a healthy young person’s body, when doing a light activity such as brushing teeth, loses the ability to cool itself at about 98 degrees with 66% humidity. The longer the exposure, the greater the risk.

Warning signs for heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, dizziness and nausea, Cottle said.

If the body’s temperature gets even higher, Cottle said, heat stroke becomes a risk. Heat stroke can lead to complications in the brain, heart and kidneys, she said.

Cottle is now part of a similar study looking at adults 65 and older. Those results are not yet in, but older adults are indeed more susceptible to health complications from heat.

The older you get, Cottle said, the worse the body becomes at sweating. At more advanced ages, people don’t pick up as much on the body’s warnings that something is wrong, like if their body is too hot or needs water.

“There are little windows in the cells where you can’t get any air from the outside,” Colin King, who is currently incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison, said last week. “They don’t work, like they open the windows, but you don’t feel it; it’s muggy and humid, it feels like you’re grabbing the air.”