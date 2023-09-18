A Lancaster city man who faces charges for assaulting a hospital security officer after his girlfriend says she tried to get him psychiatric help has recently been moved from a disciplinary unit in Lancaster County Prison to a medical housing unit, according to the man’s girlfriend.

Jamail Robertson, 26, is no longer being housed in “The Hole,” a housing block in the prison used to discipline inmates for breaking the facility’s rules or disobeying instructions, according to Amanda Brown, Robertson’s girlfriend.

Warden Cheryl Steberger did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday regarding Robertson. In the past, the warden has said prison officials don’t publicize inmate medical information.

Robertson has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in the past, according to Brown, and was hurting himself when she called the police in early April to request a petition for an involuntary psychiatric evaluation.

Earlier this month, prison officials tried to transfer Robertson out of the disciplinary unit, according to Brown, but he was put back there within hours following a physical incident with corrections staff that resulted in a Taser and pepper spray being used on Robertson.

Steberger said earlier this month that the incident occurred after Robertson left his new cell and his housing unit’s common area despite officers instructing him not to do so.

“He refused to return to his cell after multiple requests,” Steberger said Sept. 7. “The inmate’s escalation of the situation led to a confrontation and the use of (pepper) spray. The inmate then attempted to strangle the correctional officer, pinning the officer to a bench and then against a pillar within the housing unit.”

A sergeant responded to the scene and shot a Taser at Robertson after he failed to let go of the pinned officer, Steberger said.

“As is the case with all use of force incidents, this incident is being reviewed by our investigative team and will be provided to the district attorney’s office for additional review,” Steberger said. “I anticipate charges being filed against the inmate.”

Lancaster County Court Judge Merrill Spahn also scheduled a status conference last week for Sept. 28 in Robertson’s case, when attorneys will be able to discuss next steps about the case with the judge.

District Attorney Heather Adams said Monday she was checking to see if Robertson was facing any new charges over the Taser incident at the prison.

The existing charges of aggravated assault stem from an incident at Lancaster General Hospital on April 2, after Brown said she called police when Robertson was repeatedly hurting himself.

According to a police complaint, Lancaster city police Officer Eliud Tirado responded to a report of an assault at LGH involving Robertson and a hospital security officer.

According to a police affidavit, Tirado said Robertson punched a hospital security officer “on the back of the head several times” as he fought with security officers. He wrestled one officer to the ground, according to the complaint, causing the officer to fall on his shoulder. The charging documents also said Robertson was 6 feet tall and weighed 165 pounds. The security officer was unable to move his arm above his head due to the injury, according to the complaint.

In Brown’s car, “he was in the front seat burning his skin with a cigarette. I was so scared,” she said. Desperate to get him help, Brown said she called the police in hopes of securing an involuntary emergency psychiatric evaluation.

Lancaster city police would not reveal any details about Robertson’s interaction with police. Brown said she believes the responding officer took him to LGH for an evaluation.

Robertson is charged with felony aggravated assault over the incident and has been incarcerated at the county prison ever since, unable to post a $100,000 bail, according to court records.