The Lancaster County Prison Board voted down a resolution Thursday morning to divert less revenue generated from inmate purchases to the county’s general fund.

At issue is what happens to money detainees pay for things like phone calls or email access. The rule caps the amount of money the county can stash in a fund from those fees. Currently, if the account accrues more than $500,000, the excess money is transferred to the general fund, the county’s main checking account.

The resolution, which failed 3-4, came from Democratic County Commissioner John Trescot, who said the “Inmate General Welfare Fund” was growing at a faster clip than previous years and more of that revenue should remain with the prison to benefit inmates.

The inmate general welfare fund helps pay for recreational and athletic activities inside the prison, TV and movies, holiday decorations, a law library, education programs and faith services, according to the prison’s website.

As of Thursday morning, Trescot said the fund had about $1.4 million in it. The high number was in part because county officials didn’t move any of the excess balance to the general fund at the end of last year. At that time, the account balance had grown close to $1 million.

County Controller Lisa Colon said her office would move the excess money to the general fund later on Thursday. The regulation requires that it happen at the end of each year, and Colon said the transfer should’ve happened at that point.

Trescot ultimately proposed raising the $500,000 balance maximum to $1 million. Republican Controller Lisa Colon and President Judge David Ashworth voted with Trescot in favor of the change.

Republican Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons voted against the motion, arguing that county taxpayers should get a larger share of the additional dollars to help offset the costs to running the facility as a whole. The two, however, said they were open to moving the threshold to $750,000 as a compromise.

Parsons, chair of the Prison Board, said Trescot can bring the item back for a vote in the board’s next monthly meeting.

Lancaster County Sheriff Chris Leppler and Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman voted against the measure as well, saying they agreed with the positions of Parsons and D’Agostino. Fetterman filled in for District Attorney Heather Adams at Thursday’s prison board meeting.

The Lancaster County Prison charges inmates for a wide variety of services. They have to first set up an account to make purchases inside the facility. That includes a $35 processing fee, according to the prison’s website.

Future deposits are subject to transaction and processing fees as well. Inmates can rent tablets for $5 a month to watch movies, listen to music, access books and make phone calls.

To use the prison’s phone services, inmates or their family members pay about 21 cents a minute, according to the website of the phone company, Securus Technologies. Additional fees apply when an inmate or family member adds more money to their account.

As prison officials reported Thursday, about 61% of the jail’s inmates are waiting for their criminal cases to proceed. The remaining inmates are serving out sentences after a criminal conviction.