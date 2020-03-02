Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth will meet with the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board today at 6 p.m. The session will be livestreamed on LancasterOnline and on the LNP + LancasterOnline Facebook page.
Ashworth was selected by the county's board of judges to take over the president judge role from Judge Dennis Reinaker in January.
A president judge oversees the administrative functions of the county court system, in addition to hearing cases. Ashworth told LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer Carter Walker in December that his main focus as president judge will be improving the culture, workplace environment and morale in the courthouse.
He will discuss his planned initiatives and other matters with the editorial board.
If you have a question for Judge Ashworth about how the county court system works, please leave it in the comments below. The president judge said he cannot discuss specific cases.