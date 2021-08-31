Mark Murr, general manager of Twin Kiss eatery in Manheim, is expecting a long day battling heavy rainfall and flooding as the remnants of Hurricane Ida barrel toward Lancaster County.

Murr plans to have everything off the floors – and at least four feet off the ground – to prevent losses from potential flooding as Ida threatens to douse the county with 4 to 8 inches of heavy rainfall.

The counties of Central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, are under a flash flood watch from 8 a.m. Wednesday until 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The watch, which is issued when conditions are favorable for flash flooding, also covers Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon and Juniata counties.

“Really anywhere is game for flash flooding, especially when that heaviest batch comes through [Wednesday] morning,” said abc27 meteorologist Adis Juklo on Tuesday. “Conestoga will be the main concern when it comes to bodies of water.”

The Conestoga River is under a flood warning from 6 a.m. Thursday until 12:01 p.m. Friday. By Thursday morning, NWS has predicted, the river will swell from its current level of 5.93 feet to 14 feet. A flood warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring.

About 120 Pennsylvania National Guard members as well as about 35 high-water capable vehicles have been placed on state active duty and are on stand-by in preparation for the storm to strike the region, the Pennsylvania National Guard announced Tuesday. Two helicopters and crews with the Pennsylvania Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team are also on standby.

The “saving grace” though, Juklo said, is that water levels from the Conestoga and Susquehanna Rivers were low as of Tuesday afternoon.

Four to eight inches in one day is a lot of rain, Juklo said.

“In this part of the country, where we have a lot of hills, streams, creeks -- we have the Susquehanna – in this kind of environment that can definitely get some flooding rather quickly,” he said.

With the ground saturated from previous storms, there’s nowhere for the rainwater to go, and it will run to the lowest elevations, said Philip Colvin, Lancaster County’s Emergency Management Agency Director.

“If your house is at the bottom of a hill, you can expect it to gradually come toward you,” he said.

Staff will be working out of the agency’s Emergency Operations Center beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday to field calls from local emergency management coordinators and connect them with the proper resources.

Precautions for the road

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is clearing as many storm drains of inlets and other bodies of water before the storm rolls in as they can, according to the Lancaster region’s Assistant Highway Maintenance Manager Phillip Speer.

Speer said crews are also preparing equipment for storm cleanup once the water recedes.

Though it’s hard to pinpoint specific roads that might see closures tomorrow, Speer said flooding is more likely to happen on back roads and secondary roads as opposed to main roads that are designed to withstand rising water levels.

Above all, Speer said it’s important to slow down or even stay off the roads when flash flood watches are issued. PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator Dave Thompson said water is very powerful and people can easily get into trouble when they underestimate its strength.

“If you see standing water, do not drive through it,” he said.

A car can be swept away by less than foot of moving water, Colvin said. Don't drive around barricades onto closed roads, he said, adding that in Pennsylvania, it wouldn’t be uncommon to find a sink hole lurking underneath moving water on a road.

While the remnants of Ida could have the largest impact of a tropical storm in Lancaster County in the last few years, Juklo said it won’t be as bad as the remnants of Hurricane Lee in 2011 or Hurricane Agnes in 1972, which brought up to 15 inches and 9 inches of rain respectively.

“I don’t think we’re going to have another Lee scenario, given that it is a fairly quick-moving storm this time and we’re not, again, raining inches of rain days and days at a time,” he said.

But Lancaster municipalities aren’t taking any chances. West Hempfield Township, for example, is asking that those living in low-lying or flood-prone areas plan on evacuation. Lancaster City, Manheim Township and Lititz Borough issued similar warnings.

Elsewhere in central Pennsylvania, non-essential York County and court operations will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, at least one county school district had also started taking precautions, with Donegal School District in Mount Joy Township planning an early dismissal. (For up-to-date information on closings and cancellations, visit LancasterOnline.com/closings.)

'Hoping it doesn’t hit'

A decade ago, Murr and Manheim Twin Kiss employees worked around the clock for about three days after Hurricane Lee hit. Lee dumped up to 15 inches of rain in some areas just two weeks after Hurricane Irene dumped three inches onto Lancaster.

The water rose to just below one of the store’s windows, Murr said.

After the restaurant’s 9 p.m. closing Wednesday, he’ll stick around to watch for water as a result of the storm into Thursday morning.

“We’re just hoping it doesn’t hit,” Murr said.

Linda Zunner, property manager at the Hilltop Mobile Home Park in Rapho Township, said she’s not as worried about flooding (the property experienced flooding in 2018); she is, however, a little nervous about any wind that could knock down nearby trees.

“We’re pretty much prepared as long as we don’t get heavy winds,” she said during a quick break from mowing the lawn.

Earlier in the day, Zunner, 71, went through the park to ensure all storm drains were clear of debris, and she planned to put away a few of her yard decorations.

Zunner and her husband Robert, “Smokey,” have chainsaws ready to address any fallen trees in the storm’s aftermath, and a small property with a generator sits not too far from their home. On Wednesday, they’ll spend the day there monitoring the storm and ready to restart it without having to brave the weather.

Other than a coffeemaker, Linda remarked with a laugh, they have everything they might want as they keep an eye on the generator.

“I don’t have any fear of the water,” she added.

Scott Stoner, who lives behind the Twin Kiss, said he doesn’t have to do too much to prepare as long as his sump pump stays functional.

“The flooding we get here just comes up through the floor,” he said.