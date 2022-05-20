A Lancaster County commercial poultry farm hit by the avian influenza outbreak last month was officially declared virus free last week by federal agriculture officials.

The farm is one of eight poultry operations in the county to have a flock infected by the virus, which has been spreading across the country since winter.

The farm’s virus-free status does not mean it can resume operations, according to officials at the state Department of Agriculture.

Restrictions, including a temporary ban on restocking birds, remain in place until outbreaks in other nearby flocks also are wholly cleared up, department spokeswoman Meredith Noll said.

“The farm is located in an infected zone for neighboring positive farms,” she said, referring to the newly released property, which sits within at least one of the quarantine-like control zones that surround other infected properties.

“It will need to follow infected zone protocols until infected control areas are released,” she said, later adding that “this includes not restocking birds.”

State and federal agriculture officials have refused to provide exact addresses of farms where the virus was detected, citing farmers’ rights to privacy, as well as a desire to avoid attracting additional attention to the properties while they remain contaminated with a highly contagious virus.

The outbreak at the now-virus-free farm was first confirmed on April 22, according to officials at the U.S. Department of Agrculture. The virus affected 50,300 birds at the commercial broiler facility. Any birds that did not die from the virus were depopulated, another term for euthanized, in an effort to stop the virus’s spread.

That depopulation is part of a planned response to avian influenza outbreaks, which begins with establishing a 10-kilometer (6.2 mile) control zone around an infected property, according to USDA. Within that zone, transportation of poultry and related products is restricted, and neighboring commercial flocks are subjected to far greater scrutiny.

After a contaminated flock is depopulated, the dead birds must be properly disposed of and facilities must be thoroughly clean and disinfected. Government compensation programs exist to cover at least some of the cost of lost birds and clean-up efforts.

Farms that successfully complete that process can be released and declared virus-free, after which operators typically can start restocking birds, according to a USDA pamphlet.

But that’s not the case for the Lancaster County farm, which was released by USDA on May 12. The farm’s close proximity to other infected sites, at least some of which have overlapping control zones, means birds cannot be restocked.

The virus, which often is fatal in poultry, spreads when healthy birds come in contact with bodily fluids from infected wild or domestic birds. It also can spread on contaminated clothes or equipment, including shoes and vehicles, worn and used by people.

Thus, a return to normalcy on the newly released Lancaster County farm is contingent on its infected neighbors’ ability to also clean their properties of the virus, according to Chris Herr, executive vice president of PennAg Industries Association.

Complex process

It’s hard to say exactly how long the clean-up process will take for each of Lancaster County’s infected properties, all of which have site-specific plans to properly eradicate flocks, dispose of carcasses and sanitize facilities and equipment, Herr said.

That procedure is outlined by USDA officials in an information sheet posted online.

“First, all organic material is removed. Then all areas and items are washed thoroughly with detergent, rinsed and allowed to dry,” it reads. “Next, a disinfectant is applied and allowed to remain wet on the surfaces for the label-specified contact time. After the contact time, surfaces are rinsed again and allowed to air dry. These processes help eliminate any remaining virus.”

Those steps are required on every infected polutry facility regardless of type, size or location, Noll said.

“To be released, the farm must have completed 100% depopulation and disposal of birds, feed, litter/manure, and eggs … Initial virus elimination and surveillance testing must also take place. If there are no positive results on surveillance within the Control Area for 14 days after depopulation and virus elimination and all other requirements are met, the Control Area can be released,” she said in an email.

Earlier this month, Noll shared information about how the depopulation process was conducted on seven of the eight infected Lancaster County poultry operations. In the majority of those cases, the depopulation method was VSD+, an acronym used to refer to the process of shutting off venitalation to poultry buildings and adding heat to kill birds. In at least one case, local birds were killed by foaming — covering floor-level poultry with a water-based foam to suffocate them.

“Both methods require the use of strict protocols. Subject matter experts are on scene for the entire process to ensure it is carried out correctly, quickly and humanely,” Noll said.

In most, if not all cases, bird carcasses on infected farms were later composted — a process of layering carcasses and organic materials, like wood shavings, to create a controlled decomposition, according to a USDA spokesman.

On the newly released Lancaster County property, farm-specific conditions were conducive to getting through the process quickly, Herr said. Other affected farms have more complicated layouts, which means it likely will take farmers longer to be granted release, he said.

The recently released Lancaster County farm was not the first one infected in the county.

Since mid-April, the virus has infected 15 commercial poultry flocks in Pennsylvania — the other seven in Berks County — affecting 4,243,400 birds, a combination of ducks and chickens, both egg-layers and meat birds, according to USDA.

The local cases are part of a larger outbreak that has infected 338 domesticated commercial or backyard flocks in 35 states, affecting 37.95 million birds, according to USDA.

In rare cases, humans have contracted avian flu, but experts, including at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have said this outbreak poses a low risk to people.