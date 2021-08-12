Lancaster County’s population continued its steady, if modest growth, over the last decade, according to the 2020 Census numbers released Thursday.

The Census data shows the county’s 2020 population reached 552,984, a 6.5% increase from 2010.

Ten years ago, Lancaster County reached 519,445 people, an increase from 470,658 in 2000.

The more localized data come four months after Census officials announced the total U.S. population grew by 7.4% since 2010, the slowest pace of growth since the Great Depression.

Pennsylvania’s growth continues to lag behind nationally. The 2020 statewide numbers announced in April showed the commonwealth has climbed past 13 million people, but marked only a 2.4% increase since 2010.

That slow pace will cost the Keystone State a congressional seat in future federal elections, the 10th consecutive decade that’s happened. In 2023, 17 people will go to Washington as Pennsylvania’s House delegation, instead of 18.

Still, Pennsylvania overtook Illinois as the fifth-most populous state, after the Prairie State shrunk over the last decade.