  • Danielle Zulkosky, digital staff

Lancaster County used new voting machines for the 2019 general election on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. LNP | LancasterOnline talked to voters about their experience with paper ballots and scanners. 

Polls have closed in Lancaster County.

Voters on Tuesday, November, 5, went to the polls to elect candidates for dozens of municipal and judicial offices.

Click here to read the 2019 Voters' Guide. 

Election Day 2019 in Lancaster County: key races, turnout and more [live updates]

Those offices include school board, township supervisor, borough and city council, magisterial district judge and countywide offices such as district attorney and prothonotary.

There is also a race for the state Superior Court and a statewide referendum on whether to increase the rights of crime victims. 

You can get real-time results from the Lancaster County Board of Elections here. 

You can get real-time results from the Pennsylvania Department of State here. 

This story will be updated with race outcomes as information becomes available. 

