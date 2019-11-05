Polls have closed in Lancaster County.

Voters on Tuesday, November, 5, went to the polls to elect candidates for dozens of municipal and judicial offices.

Click here to read the 2019 Voters' Guide.

Those offices include school board, township supervisor, borough and city council, magisterial district judge and countywide offices such as district attorney and prothonotary.

There is also a race for the state Superior Court and a statewide referendum on whether to increase the rights of crime victims.

You can get real-time results from the Lancaster County Board of Elections here.

You can get real-time results from the Pennsylvania Department of State here.

This story will be updated with race outcomes as information becomes available.

