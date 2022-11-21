Police departments in Lancaster County are partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, Uber and Anheuser-Busch to prevent driving under the influence during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanksgiving eve has long been considered one of the busiest nights for bars, along with St. Patrick’s Day and New Year’s Eve.

The “Decide to Ride” program gives $10 Uber vouchers to up to 500 people in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties between 1 a.m. Wednesday and 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Driving under the influence statistics • In 2017, 10,874 people died in drunk driving crashes – one every 48 minutes – and more than 300,000 were injured in drunk driving crashes. • Every 90 seconds someone is injured in a drunk driving crash. • Two out of three people will be impacted by drunk driving in their lifetime. Sources: Mothers Against Drunk Drivers

Participants can scan a QR code or enter “ThanksStella22” in the app. Flyers will be distributed at bars and restaurants so they can be proactive in helping patrons who shouldn’t drive.

Over the July Fourth holiday, 304 rides were provided. That offer included a $20 voucher, but because the average voucher was for $14.55, the Thanksgiving voucher was reduced to $10.

Lancaster had the most rides at 171 or 56%, followed by Harrisburg at 99 rides, or 33%, and York at 34 rides, or 11%.

More than half — 55% of rides in July were between midnight and 11:59 a.m.