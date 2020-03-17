Editor's Note: This article will be updated throughout the week with news regarding the Lancaster County police departments and any changes they're employing due to the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.
Ephrata
- To limit possible exposure, to COVID-19, the department said it will take "minor incidents or low-value theft" reports over the phone instead of in person, the press release said.
- Officers will now speak with people through the window at the police station, rather than coming into the lobby. But if privacy is required, the department said, "we may find another method to receive the report."
- The employment fingerprinting service and station tours are also currently suspended, the department said.
- Police said they are working with CrimeWatch -- a website that hosts police reports and allows the public to submit tips anonymously -- to allow people to report minor crimes and incidents.
East Lampeter Township
- The Police Department lobby doors are locked, however, the police department remains open.
- Staff is accessible by phone during business hours, for non-emergency calls at 717-291-4676.
- "We are suspending appointments for fingerprinting for non-criminal or employment purposes. If you planned to come to the police department to file a report for a non-emergency incident, please call first," the police department update stated.
Columbia Borough
- "We are encouraging all non-emergency calls to be handled over the telephone at (717)684-7735 when possible," the police department update stated.
- If documents need to be brought to the station, people are encouraged to utilize the Dispatch Center, although all communication will be done with the audio system.
Pequea Township
- Guests at the Pequea Township P.D. will be met outside, and if possible, remain outside during the visit.
- "If possible, officers will handle calls for service and follow ups to those calls via phone or email. If officers must respond to a location they will, if possible, conduct business outside," the police department update said.
Northern Lancaster County
- "When possible, officers will be contacting members of the public or doing follow-up by telephone," according to the police department update.
- All ride-a-longs, internships, or other similar non-essential programs are being suspended.
- Community rooms at NLCRPD police facilities will be closed for public gatherings or other meetings.
- Police attendance at public events or public meetings will also be canceled and rescheduled for a later date once the social distancing recommendations by the PADOH or CDC are lifted.
East Cocalico Township
- "The police department will be suspending all fingerprinting services," according to the East Cocalico Township P.D. coronavirus update.
- Police will continue to respond to emergency calls, although non-emergencies may be handled over the phone.
Lititz Borough
- "If you are reporting a non-emergency incident, the officer may contact you by phone to collect all the information," via LBPD press release.
- All finger printing will be suspended, unless it's required due to an arrest.
- Police station tours will be suspended.
- Emergency calls will be handled in person, but if an officer is meeting you at your home or business, they may ask you to file to report outside.