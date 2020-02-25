Christiana Borough officials recently said they would look into getting body cameras for its police.

If it does end up buying the cameras — and it would be at least a year even if it decides to, its chief said — the part-time force of six officers would join Lancaster city and Northern Lancaster County Regional police departments, both of which outfitted officers last year.

For chief Richard Finfrock, it's not whether he thinks cameras are a good idea, it's how to pay for them. More specifically, how to pay for storing the data the cameras collect.

He views cameras as a means of officer safety and helping quell false accusations against officers.

He's just begun looking at costs and estimates four cameras and related costs could run $15,000 to $22,000.

Northern Regional spent $84,000 last fall for 26 cameras and related hardware and software, with half the cost covered by a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. In November, Chief David Steffen estimated the program would cost less than $35,000 a year to maintain.

The city has estimated it expects to spend about $1.3 million over five years for its program, which included 150 cameras. A $225,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency helped offset the cost.

Checking with other departments

In light of Christiana's plans, LNP checked with about a dozen other county police departments along with Pennsylvania State Police, which provides coverage to more than 20 of the county's 60 municipalities, mostly in the southern and eastern part.

Of the departments that responded, their chiefs also , echoed Finfrock's concerns.

Kevin McCarthy, chief of East Earl's department and president of the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association, said he was unaware of any department besides Christiana currently looking into cameras.

"Money is always a consideration for police chiefs," he said in an email.

As for his department, "The idea is ever present and may be closer than farther away," he said, and noted his department does have video systems in its patrol cars.

Jack Brommer, Columbia's chief, also said its cars have cameras and the topic of body cameras has been discussed.

In an email, West Lampeter Chief Brian Wiczkowski said, "We are certainly considering purchasing body cameras at some point. However, we do not have a projected date at this time.... money is always a consideration; not only for the cameras themselves, but also for storage (server on-site versus cloud storage, etc.)"

The department has 16 full-time officers and is hiring another next month.

"We're discussing it, but at this point, it's not even on the radar," said Elizabethtown Chief Edward Cunningham, who oversees about 17 full-time officers.

East Hempfield chief Stephen Skiles said he thought it likely his 33 full-time officers would get cameras within the next several years. The department, he noted, recently finished new a police building.

Cost an issue for state police

State police also cited costs.

It tested cameras for the last six months of 2018 in three troops under a pilot program.

Though leadership thought testing went well, "Funding is the major hurdle for any agency as large as ours," spokesman Ryan Tarkowski said. The agency has about 4,500 troopers.

County District Attorney Heather Adams said she supports body cameras. She encouraged departments thinking about them to consider using the same system for consistency in sharing information among departments and her office.

"Body cameras not only offer transparency from law enforcement, they illuminate facts and strengthen evidence needed for prosecution," she said.