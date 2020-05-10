Lancaster County elected officials plan to move the county to the “yellow” phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan, despite Wolf extending the stay-at-home order in some counties, including Lancaster, until at least June 4.

In a letter sent to Gov. Wolf on Sunday, 13 Republican federal, state and county elected officials wrote Lancaster County will move from the “red” phase — Wolf’s toughest stay-at-home restrictions that have been in place since March 27 — to “yellow” on Friday, May 15.

By moving the county to this designation, some non-life-sustaining businesses and gatherings of up to 25 people would be allowed to reopen following health guidelines. However, "telework must continue where feasible," restaurants remain limited to takeout and delivery, and schools remain closed for in-person instruction, according to Wolf's guidelines on the "yellow" phase of reopening.

(1/8) #Breaking: Lancaster County joins ten other central Pennsylvania counties with announcement to move forward to “yellow phase” on May 15, 2020, with or without the Governor’s approval. pic.twitter.com/HBW8JtPOmS — Senator Scott Martin (@SenatorMartinPA) May 10, 2020

"We prefer to act with [Wolf's] cooperation, but we intend to move forward with a plan to restore Lancaster County," the officials wrote.

Lancaster joins three counties that announced since Friday they will defy Wolf’s stay-at-home order, in an effort to begin reopening parts of Pennsylvania’s devastated economy.

This action by Lancaster County officials is the culmination of weeks of frustration with the Wolf administration for keeping the public and the Legislature in the dark on business waivers and other decision-making processes, as Wolf continues to act under the enormous powers he has under the emergency declaration he signed on March 6.

"However, after many weeks without answers, without transparency, and without an end in sight, that patience is waning," the letter said.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office also announced it will not prosecute citations issued for violating Wolf’s stay-at-home order in a press release Sunday.

“We find that the Governor’s continuously changing orders - and business waivers – have presented circumstances where criminal enforcement of the orders is difficult,” the district attorney’s office said.

The elected officials cited low ventilator and bed usage at area health care systems in their letter to Wolf as a reason why the county will reopen.

"All hospital systems [in Lancaster County] report an ample supply of beds and ventilators, so much so, that they are resuming normal operations," the officials wrote.

The officials said they will work to stay in contact with health care professionals to "be able to identify and swiftly respond to increased numbers in the event of a resurgence."

Additionally, with $95 million in funds allocated to the county through the CARES Act, officials promised to aid the “high risk populations” like nursing homes and long-term living facilities, the letter said.

When the letter was written, 207 deaths were reported by Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. Approximately 90% of those deaths “originated from long-term living or nursing home facility residents.”

Lancaster County Commissioners said they will be implementing a “four-pronged approach” to mitigate and prevent the spread of COVID-19 within these facilities.

The efforts include:

All residents and staff members at nursing homes or long-term living facilities will be tested for COVID-19, whether they show symptoms or not.

Personal protective equipment, or PPE, will be supplied to the facilities by the county.

Professional cleaning companies will be available to all facilities that request the service.

Mitigation measures will be taught and reviewed.

The officials said they share the same goals as Wolf -- public health, safety and “an economy that can begin to recover,” but said Wolf has “lost the will of many people to continue on the extremely narrow path you have outlined.”

“The time is now to begin restoring and rebuilding a strong Lancaster County,” the letter said. “This is what our citizens want and deserve.”

In response to Dauphin and Lebanon counties reopening, Wolf’s press secretary Lyndsay Kensinger said on Friday that Wolf acknowledges the economic damage caused by the pandemic, but “prematurely opening up counties, however, will result in unnecessary death, and not just the loss of jobs.”

Kensinger could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday morning.

Update from the Lancaster County District Attorney https://t.co/Qlgntf3OJ2 — Sen. Ryan P. Aument (@SenatorAument) May 10, 2020

