Dr. Melissa Tribuzio expects pediatric COVID-19 cases to rise dramatically as we attempt to reopen schools and possibly resume fall sports.

Tribuzio, of Penn State Medical Group Red Rose Pediatrics, is urging parents to be prepared for repeated short-term closing of classrooms and potentially long periods of distance learning.

“What is the child care plan if school closes? Can it be someone besides a grandparent?” Tribuzio said.

As thousands of students get ready to return to school in a few weeks, local pediatricians say families should take seriously the threat COVID-19 poses for young people.

Lancaster County schools aren’t recommended to offer full-time, in-person instruction unless they are able to allow social distancing of 6 feet under the newest reopening guidance issued Monday by the state departments of education and health.

More than half of Lancaster County school districts plan to offer full-time, in-person instruction in the fall, LNP | LancasterOnline reported Monday. Only one — School District of Lancaster — has announced a fully remote reopening.

Local pediatric testing

Locally, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has tested 2,470 people thus far who were 18 years old or younger, according to its chief clinical officer, Dr. Michael Ripchinski.

Of those tested, 189, or 8%, were positive, and 2,281, or 92%, were negative.

“No pediatric patients have required inpatient care at LGH due to COVID-19,” Ripchinski said in an email. “The hospital has cared for three pediatric patients who tested positive for COVID-19. All three were admitted for other reasons; two were asymptomatic. The child with symptoms did not require inpatient care for the COVID symptoms.”

The last two weeks in July saw more than 97,000 children test positive for the coronavirus in the U.S., according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

Referencing the report, Tribuzio said the actual number of cases is probably much higher because people without symptoms aren’t getting tested. She also said the coronavirus can look like a cold in children, which might not usually lead to trip to the doctor.

“The biggest concern is that many of these children have contact with people who are at higher risk for severe disease like parents with chronic diseases or grandparents,” Tribuzio said in an email.

She also said that with confirmation of cases often delayed because of backups at labs, many people are ignoring the requirement to quarantine for 14 days.

“We need robust, rapid testing to get this under control and safely open schools,” Tribuzio said.

Pennsylvania doesn’t provide age breakdowns by county on confirmed cases. It also hasn’t released details on pediatric deaths.

“I know there has been at least one pediatric death, but the actual number is less than five, and therefore redacted,” spokesman Nate Wardle wrote in an email.

Statewide, a total of 639 pediatric cases were confirmed in Pennsylvania between July 30 and Aug. 6, according to the report. In total, the 8,379 positive tests represented 7.2% of all Pennsylvania cases and worked out to 299 per 100,000 children.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that 77 children had died of COVID-19 — about 0.05% of all coronavirus deaths. No children have died of the coronavirus in Lancaster County, according to the county coroner’s office.

Familiar advice

Tribuzio and Dr. Judith Hipple of Eden Park Pediatric Associates both said when they talk to patients and their parents, they’re stressing the importance of now-familiar advice.

“I’m telling all the kids you need to wear a mask in school, you need to wash your hands well, you need to social distance,” Hipple said. “The schools are trying their best, they have a huge task on their shoulders, and for the most part I think they’re trying to do a fabulous job to keep kids safe.”

On the question of how to go back to school, Hipple said, every family’s situation is different. Those who have preexisting health conditions are more likely to be considering at-home options, she said, and overall, she thinks most children want to go back to school.

Regardless of which schooling option families pick, Hipple said, she encourages them to safely pursue activities like getting outside and interacting with peers, which are important to mental health.

“It just is so much nicer to get together and have conversations with people face to face than over Zoom,” she said.