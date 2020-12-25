The Lancaster County Commissioners unanimously approved the county’s 2021 budget on Wednesday.

The property tax rate will remain unchanged, staying at 2.911 mills.

Millage is a tax calculation for property taxes. A home valued at $100,000 taxed at 2.911 would pay $291.10.

At an evening commissioners meeting earlier this month, Commissioner Craig Lehman pointed out that unlike the majority of budgets passed in the last decade, the 2021 budget was not structurally balanced.

Structural balance in a budget is when ongoing expenditures - those occurring every year - are fully funded by revenue sources that occur every year, like taxes.

Lehman noted that $665,000 in one-time revenue is being used to cover expenses and balance the budget in 2021.

In the early 2000s and through the height of the Great Recession, multiple years of structurally unbalanced budgets coincided with tax increases, although the county’s fund balance - akin to a savings account - is currently much high than it was during those periods.

The county’s 2021 budget calls for spending just 0.3% more than in 2020, coming out to $165,873,168, while expected revenue is $165,948,168. The prison budget saw the largest increase, followed closely by the 911 call center, with expenses increasing $866,295 and $852,243 respectively, both due mainly to increased staff costs.

Voter Registration, which covers county work running elections, saw a $465,855 increase to its budget, primarily due to printing costs for mail-in ballots.

