Over 100 comments of support and solidarity flooded into the Lancaster County Park Ranger's Facebook page after the department shared that an anonymous letter had been found at a park and conveyed the author of the note was "suffering through hard times."
The note, found at Chickies Rock, was signed "someone in York, PA" and dated Dec. 23, 2019, at 4:49 p.m.
In the Facebook post, made Friday, Dec. 27, the department wrote "We’re hoping this post may reach that person. We will gladly extend the helping hand that you asked for. There are so many resources available to those suffering."
Along with the written post, the department included a photo with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's phone number.
Since the department shared the post on Dec. 27, it's been shared over 1,600 times and has over 100 comments.
Many of the Facebook comments are words of support, but many are also personal stories of struggles.
According to Chief Park Ranger Ben Arnold, a park guest found the note along a path on Tuesday, and handed it off to a ranger on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Arnold said that the department made the Facebook post because he wanted to make sure the author of the note knew that the Lancaster County Park Rangers and the local community could be a source of support.
"We, the park rangers and the community, care," he said.