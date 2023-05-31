George Manos has spent 21 years working on golf courses, maintaining greens and making sure the grass is playable. The Overlook Golf Course supervisor knew spring conditions would continue to dry out over the month of May, but he didn’t know how bad it would get.

“It’s the driest I’ve come across,” Manos said. “The toughest part is keeping things healthy.”

Golf course greens, backyard lawns and farm crops are drying out across Lancaster County after the driest May on record. According to the National Weather Service in State College, the county just saw the driest May since 1888, when meteorologists started tracking local weather data.

Millersville University’s Weather Information Center registered just .29 inches of precipitation last month, far below the month’s historical average of about 3.6 inches, breaking the previous record of 0.50 inches in 1939. Weather center data shows May was the driest single month in more than 20 years, since February 2002.

The county verged into moderate drought territory at the end of April before a rainy weekend boosted the water table. According to the weather center, 2023 is now about 17 inches below average rainfall for the year.

Lancaster is one of 12 counties in the eastern part of the state experiencing “abnormally dry” weather, with Lancaster, Lebanon, Schuylkill and Carbon counties being the hardest hit. Abnormally dry weather, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System, is a precursor to moderate drought.

Kyle Elliott, director of Millersville’s weather center, said high altitude weather currents have kept storms out of the area, and a weather change known as El Niño — when a warm weather surge comes in from the Pacific Ocean due to shifting wind patterns — likely will make things worse, as El Niño usually means wetter weather for southern states and dryer weather for northern states.

“We’re already experiencing abnormally dry conditions heading into the summer, so continued drier-than-normal weather will only exacerbate the situation and cause drought to develop and worsen,” Elliott said. “I do not expect record dryness this summer, but overall rainfall should end up below average. … The ground is bone-dry, and many residents are already running sprinklers on a daily basis in an attempt to prevent their lawns from dying.”

Elliott said weather patterns are in a period of transition, and it will take time for meteorologists to know how they will interact and affect the county. In the meantime, some occasional cold fronts could bring showers to the area soon.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said the dry weather is at least partially due stormy weather patterns diverting to the south more than usual, hitting areas such as the Gulf of Mexico and leaving the Susquehanna Valley dry.

Harrisburg’s .19 inches of precipitation in May was the sixth driest on record and the lowest since 1902, when just .29 inches of rain fell, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS meteorologist Craig Evanego said the dry start to the summer is no guarantee it will stay that way, but the year is off to a rough start weather-wise. Although not widespread, showers could roll through the area next week, he said.

Weather patterns in the region have stagnated this year, Evanego said, with a lack of snow and weak cold fronts passing through. While there has been normal rainfall in Virginia, the Carolinas and northern Pennsylvania, the south central part of the state remains dry.

The brink of drought

Evanego said Lancaster County is on the brink of drought and farmers are calling the weather service to ask when the next rain might come.

“Streams are starting to run low,” Evanego said. “People’s lawns are beginning to brown out. It looks like late summer more than late May outside.”

No one knows that better than Manos and his crew, who are working hard to keep the Manheim Township golf course as green as possible while staying within the 200,000 gallon per day water limit imposed on the course by the Susquehanna River Basin Commission.

Currently, some sections of tall grass are browning, and the grounds keeping team might soon have to decide which sections of the golf course to maintain and which to leave to the mercy of the elements.

Overlook has been able to maintain the color of the greens, but if the dry weather persists, the outlook is grim.

“It’s a losing battle when you’re chasing the driest month on record,” Manos said. “Eventually, Mother Nature is going to win. So we’re gonna keep fighting the good fight and see how far we can go.”