As state crews continue to inspect bridges throughout southcentral Pennsylvania, Lancaster’s county-owned bridges appear to have avoided the worst of tropical depression Ida, which swept across the region Wednesday.

There was no major damage to any of the county-owned bridges, though workers will spend approximately two weeks cleaning up debris that built up underneath them, said Robert Devonshire, the county’s director of facilities management.

The storm, which dumped an average of 6 inches of rain in Lancaster County, surged under two local covered bridges that span the Conestoga a few miles northeast of Lancaster, connecting Manheim and Upper Leacock townships.

The Hunsecker Mill and Pinetown bridges were both open to traffic today, although some of the outer boards at Hunsecker, which is maintained by the state, were visibly damaged. Pinetown is a county-owned bridge. Both covered bridges have experienced damage in previous storms.

Dave Thompson, a spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation, said crews continue to inspect state-owned bridges throughout the area impacted by the storm. It was unclear how long it would take the agency to inspect all of its bridges in the region.

The Conestoga River crested at 18.49 feet around 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. That was its third-highest mark on record.