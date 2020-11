The nation observes Veterans Day on Wednesday. Here’s a list of closures for the holiday.

City Hall: Open, regular street cleaning schedule.

County Courthouse: Closed Wednesday.

RRTA: Regular service Wednesday, veterans ride free with Veterans ID card obtained at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office.

State offices: Closed Wednesday.

Driver License and Photo License centers: Closed Wednesday.

State liquor stores: Regular hours.

Federal offices: Closed Wednesday.

Mail: No regular delivery Wednesday.

Banks: Some closed Wednesday.

Schools: Most open.