The Lancaster County District Attorney's office issued an advisory on social media Friday afternoon, warning of "a spike in overdose incidents in Lancaster County over the past week or so."
The post says "numerous" incidents have been reported in and around Lancaster city. In a follow-up comment on the initial post, the district attorney's office said there has not been an increase in overdose fatalities.
Robert May, executive director of Lancaster Emergency Medical Services Association, concurred that overdoses have recently increased. However, neither he nor district attorney spokesman Brett Hambright were able to offer additional detail.
There have been 12 overdose deaths in the county in August, county Coroner Stephen Diamantoni told LNP. There are normally about 8 to 12, so that's within the expected range, he said.
Looking at statistics on a year-over-year basis, fentanyl overdose deaths in the county have increased, Diamantoni said. In early August, an LNP story reported on the appearance locally of blue tablets containing potentially deadly amounts of the drug.