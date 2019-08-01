Blue pills that look like prescription medicine but are actually pressed fentanyl tablets can be "deadly," the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said in an advisory issued Thursday.

The pills recently caused four overdose deaths in a 24-hour period in San Diego County, Calif., last week, according to a CNN report cited in a news release from the district attorney's office.

The pills, blue and stamped with M-30, were also involved in the fatal overdose of a Warwick Township man in January 2018, according to the district attorney's office. Police charged Rebecca Formica, 22, of Lititz, in May with providing the man the pressed fentanyl that caused his death.

The pills looked similar to Percocet tablets. Formica knew the pills contained pure fentanyl, according to the district attorney's office.

Another pending investigation involved a similar pill or pills, the district attorney's office said.

The tables are also called "blues" and sell for about $30, according to the district attorney's office.

It's not that there's been a recent spike of the pills in Lancaster County, but the pills have turned up in incidents over the past year, the district attorney's office said. The news release was prompted by the recent spike in California, according to the district attorney's office.

In June 2017, 72 people overdosed on K2, or synthetic marijuana, within 72 hours in Lancaster County. None of the overdoses were fatal.

Overdose deaths in Lancaster County decreased in 2018 for the first time since 2015. There were 105 fatal overdoses in 2018, down 38% from 168 in 2017.

Twenty-three people have died of an overdose so far this year in Lancaster County, according to data from OverdoseFreePa, a statewide, online database. Twenty-one cases involved fentanyl.