COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Lancaster County, and health and government officials are urging residents to use caution and follow CDC guidance to again mitigate the spread of the virus.

“A new wave is upon us," Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said. Ripchinski said that of Lancaster’s 14,000 positive cases since the pandemic began, one third have been in November.

He advised that residents be mindful of the state of the virus and take steps to celebrate safely this holiday season.

Phil Colvin, Emergency Management director, says the first phase of distribution could begin in December and will go to healthcare staff. Widespread vaccine availability is still some time away though, he said.

Ripchinski and Colvin were among those who spoke at a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated.