Lancaster County commissioners will be on hand Thursday at Speedwell Forge Park to celebrate a $210,000 donation to the county parks system from the Erb family, which previously owned some of the land that is now part of the Elizabeth Township park.

The commissioners, parks system employees and representatives from the Lancaster County Community Foundation will be present for a park bench dedication honoring the Erb family, including Barbara Holran, her late husband Bruce Holran, and John and Anna Erb, Holran’s parents.

According to a news release, the county will put 4% of the donated funds into the parks system each year to improve parks and trails.

The dedication, which is open to the public, will take place at 1 p.m. in the park, 480 Speedwell Forge Road, at the upper entrance along Oak Lane.