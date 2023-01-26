Lancaster County residents will have another chance to talk with county officials about plans to build a new jail.

County officials are set to host a public “listening session” on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Lancaster County Government Center on the corner of West Chestnut and North Queen streets.

The meeting will be held at Room 102/104 on the first floor of the government center.

Attendees will have the chance to ask questions about the project and provide feedback to county officials.

Members of the county’s advisory committee, which has overseen the process so far, will be on hand, according to a county press release. That includes various county officials and two community members, one from the surrounding neighborhood of the new jail site in Lancaster Township and one criminal justice reform advocate.

Representatives from the project manager hired by the county to manage the new jail’s design and construction, Miami-based CGL, will also be on hand, according to the county.

Attendees will hear about the county’s process so far in preparing to build a new jail and updates on the project’s timeline, according to the press release.

Those interested in attending or following the progress of the project can visit lccf-pa.com or call the commissioners’ office at 717-299-8300.