As COVID-19 case counts continue to rise across the county, state and nation, Lancaster County leaders will hold their first coronavirus press conference in several months today.

Through April and May the county held weekly press conferences to update the community on the state of the virus in the county and efforts to mitigate its spread.

County Commissioner Josh Parsons did not say the press updates would again be a weekly event, but said they would be held “as needed.”

Beginning in June, the county updates became less frequent. Only one event was held since then, in July.

“The updates we were providing in the spring have not been as necessary because the issue is not as new and the public is much more aware of COVID and our public health efforts, but I do anticipate we will continue to put information out as needed, especially as we get closer to distributing a vaccine,” Parsons said in an email earlier this month.

On Sunday, Lancaster County saw its single largest one-day increase in cases, with 465 new cases being reported, according to the county’s website. Eleven percent of COVID-19 tests are returning positive results as of Monday, and hospitalizations and ventilator use are near their highest points for the pandemic.

In addition to the commissioners, Tuesday’s press conference will include Congressman Lloyd Smucker; Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health; Ed Hurston, county emergency medical advisor; Phil Colvin, county emergency management director, and Mike Bromirski, superintendent of Hempfield School District.