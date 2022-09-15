A series of meetings to gather public input on design plans for a new Lancaster County jail is set to begin next week.

An advisory committee set up by the county’s three commissioners, made up of county officials and two citizen representatives, is set to host its first “listening session,” at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center in East Hempfield Township.

The meeting will largely be led by CGL, the consulting firm hired to help manage the project.

Additional public meetings will be held over the course of the project, Democratic Commissioner John Trescot said at Thursday’s Prison Board meeting. Trescot has represented the board of commissioners in most committee meetings so far.

“This is a first one and it’s trying to get good communications with the community and keep that going forward,” he said.

The Miami-based consulting firm is a ubiquitous name in the corrections industry, with its fingerprints in the operations and development of jails and prisons all over the country and elsewhere in the world.

CGL had a contract with Lancaster County Prison to help with facility maintenance prior to being hired as project manager for developing the new jail.

At a June Prison Board meeting, Whatley gave a public presentation on the firm’s bid to act as a project manager for the new jail. He emphasized CGL’s experience with managing communications with the public, including through in-person meetings.

The county’s advisory committee has been meeting since August to assist in CGL’s creation of a “needs assessment” for the new jail – how large the jail should be and what services and amenities the county expects to have there, among other issues. The committee will begin to share its findings from the needs assessment sometime after September, Trescot said Thursday.

County officials helped the firm gather data on local demographics and population and criminal justice statistics, such as trends in what criminal charges prosecutors have been filing against the accused.

The list of data requests CGL asked for was extensive, said William Aberts, a deputy warden at the Lancaster County Prison during a Thursday Prison Board meeting. The firm requested data from Lancaster County Prison going back five years, Aberts said.

LNP | LancasterOnline has submitted a public records request for that list.

What remains an open question is how well-attended the public meetings will be. Drawing participation from residents is often a major challenge for local governments conducting similar public outreach campaigns.

In June, Whatley said CGL planned to create a website for residents to find updates on the project and its public-input campaign. Trescot said the advisory committee will have more information about the planned website at the Sept. 21 public meeting.

Scheduling concern

At Thursday’s Prison Board meeting, a criminal justice advocate with the local group Have a Heart, Kent Kroehler, told commissioners the 5:30 p.m. meeting time will make it difficult for many people to attend, and that the next one should be later in the evening, like 7 p.m.

The location could also pose problems for residents without reliable access to a car, though Red Rose Transit’s No. 18 route to Elizabethtown services Main Street in the Landisville area, starting from Lancaster city.

On Thursday, Trescot said the committee is open to suggestions about where and when future meetings should be held.

The new jail is widely believed to be the largest capital project in the county government’s history. As part of CGL’s $2.4 million contract with the county, the firm estimated the full cost of the project to be about $163 million.