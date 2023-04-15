Lancaster County emergency management officials are cautioning residents about West Nile Virus as risk for infection increases in the warmer months.

At a Friday meeting of the Lancaster County Health Advisory Council, Violet De Stefano, health and medical preparedness coordinator for the county’s emergency management agency, presented a new fact sheet on the disease spread by mosquito bites.

The vast majority of cases, about 80%, don’t result in any symptoms. In cases in which individuals do develop symptoms, they may experience fever, headache, body aches, nausea or a skin rash on the torso.

Mild cases tend to resolve on their own and do not require medical attention, according to the report. Symptoms usually go away in a few days but may last a few weeks.

One in 150 people infected with West Nile Virus will develop severe illness, according to the county’s one-page report. If they do get sick from the virus, individuals older than 50 are more likely to develop more severe symptoms.

Severe symptoms can include high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, coma, paralysis and brain inflammation, the report says.

The county report recommends people do what they can to avoid mosquito bites: wearing bug spray and long-sleeves, for instance, especially at night.

Other prevention steps include effective window screens at home and draining any standing water on your property twice a week, to eliminate places for mosquitoes to breed.

The new fact sheet for residents follows the county commissioners’ approval of an $86,700 state grant for mosquito control Wednesday.

The grant will help pay for personnel to spray and monitor mosquitoes in the area.

The work falls to the Lancaster and Lebanon County Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program. The two counties share the cost of the program.

“This will provide us with some control measures as well as testing processes that go on through the summer,” said Lancaster County General Services Director Bob Devonshire at a commissioners meeting Tuesday.