Officials in the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and courthouse have provided no additional details regarding the mistaken jailing earlier this month of a Providence Township woman.

Kirsten O’Connell, 20, was taken to Lancaster County Prison in the early morning of July 4 on a bench warrant that a county judge had dismissed weeks earlier. She was released the next day in the afternoon.

Almost a month after county court Judge Thomas Sponaugle ordered the bench warrant for O’Connell’s arrest to be lifted, it was still listed in the county’s warrant database as active, and police arrested O’Connell after a traffic stop late in the evening of July 3.

O’Connell was a passenger in the vehicle driven by a family friend, she said earlier this month. That individual ended up being charged with driving under the influence.

The warrant for O’Connell’s arrest stemmed from her own DUI charge related to an incident in November. The case is still active. Last week, O’Connell said her case had been moved to Drug Court, a diversion program for defendants of nonviolent crimes.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Chris Leppler said the investigation into O’Connell’s arrest is now a personnel matter. “So I will not be able to discuss. Thanks,” he wrote in an email.

President Judge David Ashworth, who oversees the administrative side of the county court system, said he did not know why the warrant was not cleared from the system when Sponaugle dismissed it.

“Things happen,” Ashworth said. The president judge said no other actions were needed. “It’s not indicative of anything systemically wrong with the process,” he said.

Anytime human beings are involved, Ashworth said, “something can get missed, but this is not something that occurs on a regular basis.”

The sheriff’s office manages the warrant system in Lancaster County. According to emails between county officials discussing O’Connell’s erroneous warrant, the sheriff’s office receives status updates on warrants through email.

In a July 5 email to county officials, Clerk of Courts Mary Anater said her office had notified the sheriff’s office the day O’Connell’s warrant had been dismissed.

“The sheriff’s office must have missed it because the paperwork dismissing the warrant was never sent out,” Anater said in the email.

License suspensions

Other bureaucratic failures have come to light in the county court system recently — mistakes that have created major disruptions and complications for those affected.

Anater said in April that her office had reviewed criminal cases involving driver’s license suspensions. The search found 2,700 instances over the past decade in which the clerk of courts office failed to send a notification to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation that a judge had ordered a defendant’s license to be suspended.

Anater, who became clerk of courts in 2022, said PennDOT officials directed her to process the old suspensions. As a result of doing so in December and January, individuals received notices of license suspensions in the mail for offenses that, in some cases, dated back a decade.

Ashworth in years past has also raised public concerns regarding staffing levels at the courthouse. While the court system is technically a separate branch of government from the county government and is overseen by the state Supreme Court, counties pay for much of the court’s daily operations, including workers. Staff in the courthouse receive their paychecks and benefits from the county, which sets pay rates too.

The president judge said in April that the staffing situation inside the courthouse has improved since county commissioners instituted a new pay scale for workers, including a $15-an-hour minimum wage, which began in September. New pay rates for other county employees took effect in January.

“Because of the salary study and implementation of it, we’ve been able to attract some good people,” Ashworth said at an April salary board meeting. Three full-time positions he was looking to fill at the time had previously been vacant for more than a year.

In the sheriff’s office, the pay bumps didn’t affect the unionized workforce of deputies. Amid a years-long staffing shortage, Leppler has sought extensions for using the York-based private security service Schaad Detective Agency four times. The arrangement has lasted more than a year. The current version of the contract runs out in September.