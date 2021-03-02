Lancaster County government will lift the hiring freeze put in place last year after the coronavirus pandemic brought much of the economy to a halt.

Signaling a bullish sentiment about the county’s fiscal condition, the county salary board voted to end the freeze effective March 31. All hiring had been on hold since last April.

The proposal to end the freeze passed the board with a unanimous vote of its four members. The county commissioners, who are three of the salary board’s standing members, must vote again to approve the proposal. Lifting the freeze is not on the county commissioners’ agenda for this week.

In addition to lifting the freeze, the board authorized job postings for 25 vacant positions. The jobs range from assistant district attorney to seasonal workers in facilities management.

Open positions can be found at lanc.news/countyhiring.