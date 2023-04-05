Lancaster County caseworkers investigated 1,549 cases of suspected child abuse last year.

That was the sobering statistic port forth by Lancaster County officials Wednesday, as part of a ceremony honoring caseworkers, prosecutors, social service providers and others who deal with child abuse and neglect cases.

The county board of commissioners issued a proclamation to recognize those who work on such cases, part of Child Abuse Prevention Month. The board marks the public awareness campaign each year.

Crystal Natan, director of children and youth services at Lancaster County, praised her staff and social service providers who work with families and children on potential neglect or abuse cases every day.

The number of cases the county sees on a yearly basis has remained mostly steady, Natan said. But due to staffing shortages in recent years, caseworkers have had to take on larger caseloads.

“They’re really out there every day working with families and children,” Natan said Wednesday of county caseworkers.

The three-member board of commissioners has responded in the wake of the pandemic with pay raises and hiring bonuses in order to recruit more caseworkers to the agency.

A $3-an-hour wage increase for caseworkers took effect in July. The bump put the starting salaries for those jobs between $41,511 and $44,962.

The new salaries are in line with, or higher than, other counties in Pennsylvania, Natan said in August.

On Wednesday, Natan said the agency still needs more caseworkers.

“For those of the younger generation, or even those looking for a change in vocation or career, consider going into this field,” said Commissioner Ray D’Agostino. “It is extremely challenging, and I don't know how to thank you adequately for what you do.”

The children and youth agency caseworkers handle a variety of case types, including child abuse investigations, child neglect allegations, child deaths, family support services and adoptions, among others.