The same week Apple introduced its $3,500 virtual reality goggles, Lancaster County officials had their own flashy tech to show off at the Public Safety Training Center in East Hempfield Township.

Amid the haze of smoke from Canadian wildfires, Lancaster County commissioners, the sheriff and state Sen. Ryan Aument, R-West Hempfield, on Thursday celebrated the arrival of a virtual reality training system for law enforcement.

The program is designed to put police officers and other law enforcement in near-real-world situations and scenarios in which they have to make decisions based on the environment and the actions of virtual civilians.

The product comes from Georgia-based InVeris Training Solutions, which makes firing range facilities and training systems for law enforcement. The company is owned by Pine Island Capital Partners, a Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm.

Pine Island counts several prominent former members of Congress and military leaders as advisers, including ex- U.S. Sens. Tom Daschle of South Dakota and Saxby Chambliss of Georgia, and retired Navy Admiral Mike Mullen, who chaired the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2007 to 2011.

The entire cost to buy the new equipment was covered by a $550,000 grant from the Department of Economic and Community Development, using money allocated to the state from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

The grant paid for the virtual-reality system and will pay for updates to a firing range and a new “burn room” for fire rescue training. Those projects are not yet complete, officials said Thursday.

The facility “has been known as a leader in the commonwealth, whether it be for fire training, whether it be for police training, and today we take another step with the upgrade of the firearms trainer,” said Commissioner Josh Parsons.

Aument said the effort to upgrade the training center started two years ago when he asked law enforcement what resources they needed at the time.

“The Senate Republican caucus has worked very hard over the last number of years to ensure we have dollars in the budget to support our law enforcement community, to ensure that we’re able to recruit and retain and train the very best all throughout the commonwealth,” Aument said.

The training system offers a lot more choices than previous generations of similar programs, officials said. Trainers can incorporate less deadly weapons into the scenarios as well, including tasers and flash bangs. It also allows officers to go through different active shooter scenarios, as well as go through an interactive protest simulation and a local bar populated by intoxicated avatars.

“Back when they first came out, it was very grainy and really very hard to really see if someone was holding a weapon,” said Quarryville Police Chief Rick Beighley of the earlier generation of simulators. “The technology has advanced so much.”