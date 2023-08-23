Lancaster County officials on Wednesday recognized the area’s army of volunteer poll workers as they marked “National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.”

The day is a promotional campaign from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to boost the number of people volunteering to work the polls. The EAC is a bipartisan commission that advises states and local governments on how to effectively run elections.

Recruiting volunteers has been a challenge in some areas, but not in Lancaster County, officials said Wednesday.

In recent presidential election cycles, the Lancaster County elections office has heard from as many as 3,000 residents willing to volunteer at polling places, said Christa Miller, county elections director.

That’s about double the number needed to operate the county’s 240 polling places and process thousands of mail-in ballots, Miller said.

While interest may not be as high in non-presidential election years, Miller said the county still has a base of poll workers who fill the needed roles in “off years,” like this year’s municipal elections.

To find out more about becoming a poll worker or to apply to work at the polls, visit vote.pa.gov. Residents must be registered to vote and can only serve as a poll worker in the same county in which they live.

Calling all 17 year olds

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt on Wednesday encouraged 17-year-olds to apply to work the polls.

Poll workers generally must be registered voters, which means they must be at least 18. But Pennsylvania’s election code allows 17-year-olds to become poll workers if they get permission from their school principal and a parent or guardian.

High school students may also be enticed to protect democracy by the $100 they could earn for working a full day at the polls, not to mention an excused absence from a day of classes.

Any 17-year-old interested in applying must use a separate form, which can be found at the Lancaster County elections website or at vote.pa.gov.