Lancaster County officials on Thursday stressed their frustrations with the limitations of vaccines reaching the county, despite the demand.

The county's leaders said their own efforts to establish a mass vaccination site capable of delivering 5,000 vaccine doses per day are hampered by the lack of a consistent supply. In the meantime, they said they are working hard to put together an operational plan for such a site, but had not estimates on when it would open.

Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino announced that a website to help logistics of getting Lancaster Countians vaccinated will be launched next week.

The website, vaccinatelancaster.org, will launch on Monday, Feb. 1. It will be a hub for information about the vaccine in Lancaster County, not a universal registration system.

“This is the beginning of the end of COVID[-19] in Lancaster County,” he said.

Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said that the county's health care system is "eager and prepared" to get people in the county vaccinated.

As of Thursday, 18,403 people in the county have gotten their first of two shots of the vaccine, Ripchinski said.

There's 6,415 people fully vaccinated in the county. Ripchinski said that's the fifth-highest volume in the state.

Under current state eligibility policy, 200,000 to 250,000 people in the county are eligible, Ripchinski said. But there's not nearly enough vaccines to get to all those people quickly.

He said that Lancaster General Health does not support a waiting list for people wanting to get vaccinated. He added that healthcare systems have "no way" to estimate accurate appointment to get vaccinated.

To drive home the lack of supplies in the county, Ripchinski said that Lancaster General Health received less than the amount they requested.

He encouraged the public to continue practicing social distancing, mask wearing and limiting their exposure to large groups of people.

Ripchinski also encouraging people to check with their existing health providers and register for the vaccine through whatever system they have.

The county said it is working with Rock Lititz on mass vaccination logistics.

Lancaster County vaccinators have received roughly 30,000 doses, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health weekly vaccine provider data, but it is unclear exactly how many of those has been administered, as the state is currently only releasing data on who has been vaccinated by their county of residence, not by where the vaccination occurred.

As of Tuesday, 22,724 Lancaster County residents have had at least the first dose of a vaccine, which is 4.2% of the county's population of 545,724.

In December, the county officials approved Lancaster’s McCaskey East High School and Quarryville’s Solanco Fairgrounds as vaccination sites when larger quantities of vaccines were made available.

The sites will only be utilized if health care facilities and pharmacies max out their capacity, officials said in December.

Appointments would go through an online sign-up process created by the state, and inoculations would be administered by health-care workers, they said.

However, the Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said Tuesday that the state will not be creating a centralized portal for vaccine appointments. Instead, Beam said the state’s plan relies on vaccine providers to create localized outreach and sign-up systems.

Philip Colvin, director of the Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency, said in December that the Pennsylvania Health Department will make the call as to whether the county should set up its mass distribution sites.