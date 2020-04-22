Lancaster County officials are hesitant to accept a deal with the Pennsylvania Department of Health for COVID-19 data because it could put the county in a precarious legal situation, officials said at a meeting last week.

The deal, which will be discussed again at this morning's county commissioners' meeting, would give the county access to the addresses of infected Lancaster County residents. But the county would be required to sign a “non-disclosure and confidentiality agreement” prohibiting release of the data except for the sole purpose of notifying first responders there has been a case of COVID-19 at an address to which the first responder is dispatched.

“It imposes a number of conditions that I don't believe we are going to be able to meet,” Chris Hausner, the county's solicitor, said last week. “There are penalties in this agreement and damages if it is violated.”

The county would be required to have all individuals with whom they share the information also consent to the non-disclosure agreement. The intent of the agreement is to protect law enforcement, firefighters, emergency management personnel and emergency medical services personnel from being infected by COVID-19 while performing their essential job-related functions. There are hundreds of first responders in Lancaster County.

According to the non-disclosure agreement, if the county, an employee, representative or subcontractor improperly discloses the information it could face fines up to $5,000 per occurrence, potential criminal prosecution and loss of millions of dollars of state funding for the county's 911 call center, among other penalties.

Communicating the information to first responders, especially over the county's radio system, which can be heard by the public, would be problematic under the confidentiality agreement, officials said during last week's commissioners' meeting.

“We don't have the ability to discreetly communicate information to first responders,” Hausner said. “That's my concern given the severe penalties.”

Protecting rights

The Department of Health, through a spokesperson, said it wants to ensure first responders are kept safe while also protecting citizens' privacy rights.

“It is essential that those agencies who are receiving sensitive information understand the agreed upon use of that information,” Nate Wardle, press secretary for the department, said in an emailed statement.

He declined to answer specific follow-up questions about Lancaster County's concerns.

Hausner also noted the agreement admits the data would not be the most up to date, and the county's emergency director, Phil Colvin, pointed out that even with an infected individual's address that may not be enough information to protect first responders, for example in instances when a post office box is used.

“Any types of events to which (first responders) would respond, be it a workplace or on the street, it's not going to be useful there,” Hausner said. “It may be that this information, with all of its risks, is more of a harm and may be imparting some kind of false security than of benefit.”

All three commissioners agreed that the information was needed for first responders but likewise expressed hesitation at the Department of Health's offer.

‘Beyond frustrating’

“To me it is beyond frustrating that they would provide it, and then provide it with requirements that are very, very difficult if not impossible to meet,” said Commissioner Josh Parsons. “It's just really unhelpful from the Department of Health.”

The county is also seeking data from the Department of Health on COVID-19 cases by municipality to share with the public, which Parsons said would be the next step after getting information for first responders.

Parsons was hopeful an agreement could be reached, but as of Tuesday, Hausner said, there had been no change in the Department of Health's position.

However, legislation is currently making its way through the state senate that would require the Department of Health, under a declaration of emergency from the governor, to release information on who has been infected with a communicable disease to 911 centers, law enforcement, and fire and EMS personnel, within 24 hours.