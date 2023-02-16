Lancaster County officials will begin soliciting bids from architectural and engineering firms next month for the design of the new county prison.

At a Thursday prison board meeting, officials presented an update on the yearslong process to replace the aging Lancaster County Prison on East King Street – a process that is now transitioning from the initial research phase to the design phase.

Director of purchasing Linda Schreiner said Thursday that county officials, with the help of consulting firm CGL, are close to finishing a request for proposals for the design of the new prison, slated for a 78-acre farm in Lancaster Township next to Greenwood Cemetery.

A request for proposals, or RFP, is an open call for outside businesses to submit bids to a governmental body for a particular job or project. They often include the scope of work expected and list any stipulations for bidders, such as prevailing wage requirements.

The RFP likely will go before the board of commissioners for review on Feb. 28. The board would then vote on the proposal the following day at a commissioners meeting, Schreiner said. If approved as planned, the RFP would be put out for bids in mid-March.

County officials will evaluate proposals they receive from design firms and pick three to present at a public meeting, Schreiner said. If all goes according to plan, commissioners would vote on a winning bid in early summer.

“This is solely for a design team,” Schreiner said. “This doesn’t mean we’re putting a shovel in the ground (or) we’re ready to start construction. It is for an architectural engineering firm to help us design this facility.”

So far, county officials still believe construction of the facility could be completed by the end of 2026, Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said at the meeting.

County officials leading the planning effort said they intend to host more public input sessions on the new prison project, but they have not yet set dates for them.

The county has not produced any detailed cost estimates yet for the new jail, but CGL last year predicted a total cost of $163 million.