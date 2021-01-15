Lancaster County officials await clear state and federal guidance as some counties launch sign-ups for COVID-19 vaccines

As neighboring counties launch websites for residents to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines, officials in Lancaster County have decided to hold off while federal and state guidelines continue to shift.

"We had a discussion with healthcare systems about that (vaccination interest lists) and that’s not their preferred system yet,” said Josh Parsons, chair of the Lancaster County Commissioners. “They’re not recommending right now that they do a larger signup like that."

The Chester County Health Department launched a “Vaccine Interest Survey” to collect the information of those interested in the vaccine to send them notifications when appointments are available. In Lebanon County, an online portal is available for essential workers and others who fit into the state’s first phase to sign up for vaccinations.

Parsons said the concern about creating a list similar to sign-ups in other counties is that guidance about who should get the vaccines when could once again change, complicating the process. In addition, since available supply is dependent on allocation from the federal government, it’s hard to gauge when the next group of vaccine eligible people can be vaccinated, he said.

Pennsylvania is currently in Phase 1A of the state’s two-phase vaccine rollout plan, which prioritizes healthcare personnel — specifically frontline workers both affiliated and unaffiliated with hospital systems —and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.

“We know that in some communities, vaccine providers have been able to move more quickly through Phase 1A than others,” said state Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine in a press release Thursday. ‘These vaccine providers should ensure that they have indeed vaccinated all nonaffiliated health care providers before they move into other phases.”

In Lancaster County, the local government is working with area hospital systems on a plan to make vaccines available to the county’s 540,000 residents — but the details will not be made public until more vaccine doses are available for mass inoculations, Parsons said.

Changing guidance

The initial vaccine distribution plan was released by the state’s health department in November, prior to vaccinations being administered in the commonwealth. The interim plan is now in its fourth version, with the most recent changes announced last week when the plan went down from three to two phases and moved up when people over 65 could be vaccinated.

There are 1 million people in the first phase — Phase 1A.

As of Thursday, 373,529 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines had been administered statewide — 52,125 of the inoculated had received two doses of the vaccines.

In Lancaster County, 12,570 first doses and 1,680 full vaccinations had been administered as of Thursday, according to the state dashboard.

In a press conference Monday, Levine said the state is ready to move into the next part of Phase 1 — Phase 1B — “soon,” but gave no timeline.

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar announced the federal government would no longer hold back second doses and he recommended that states begin vaccinating everyone over 65 and those with high-risk conditions immediately.

“We are still working on how to implement the new guidance from HHS, as well as what guidance the Biden administration will put out,” Maggi Barton, state health department deputy press secretary, said Thursday.

The HHS team briefed the state’s vaccine team on Tuesday, according to Barton.

Vaccine providers are preparing for yet another shift in guidance when President-elect Joe Biden takes the helm next week — Biden’s team announced a $1.9 trillion program which will provide additional money for vaccine distribution, along with addressing other COVID-19 related needs.

‘Incredible logistical operation’

Levine told the PennLive Editorial Board Thursday that it could be the beginning of summer before vaccines are available to the general public.

Among frustrations from the public about a seemingly slow vaccine rollout process across the country, Parsons stressed the importance of keeping in mind that a vaccination campaign of this size has never been attempted before in the nation’s history.

“I think it’s pretty amazing the number of people that have been vaccinated so far,” he said. “Everyone wants it to go faster, but this is an incredible logistical operation.”

Related articles