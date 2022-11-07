Lancaster County officials Monday approved a plan they hope will make county government significantly more competitive in the job market.

A new set of pay increases will kick in Jan. 1, 2023, for the county’s approximately 1,200 nonunion employees. The minimum bump an employee will receive will be 5%, more than typical annual raises in recent years.

Most of the 1,200 employees will receive higher raises, based on a comprehensive study conducted by the county’s human resources department. It looked at pay for similar positions across other county governments and the private sector.

The same study informed the county salary board’s September decision to establish a $15-an-hour minimum wage for county workers, affecting about 200 of the county’s roughly 1,650 employees, which includes union and nonunion workers.

Employees making considerably less than their counterparts in other counties will receive more than a 5% raise. For those employees, the salary bump will come in three phases: 50% of it will come Jan. 1, another 25% in July and the remaining 25% in January 2024.

The work that led to the pay increases won applause from county department heads at the Monday salary board meeting. Many of them have been frustrated over the years to see good employees leave for better pay elsewhere.

The salary board, consisting of the three county commissioners and Controller Lisa Colon, also acknowledged departing Human Resources Director Michelle Gallo, who spearheaded the compensation study and new salary plan.

“Thanks to you and your team, this will have a lasting positive impact on the county,” Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said.

There is an irony in Gallo’s departure: She accepted an offer to perform the same role in Chester County, where she’ll be making $132,500 a year – an impressive leap from her current salary of $87,990.

Gallo’s last day with Lancaster County is Dec. 2.