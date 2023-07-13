Lancaster County emergency management officials will formally evaluate a new internship program with a Minneapolis-based for-profit university before its contract automatically renews next year.

That was the change commissioners John Trescot and Josh Parsons agreed to make Wednesday to an agreement with Capella University for placing its students in the county emergency management services agency as interns.

The remote-learning company has students in the region, and a local internship site for those studying emergency services will give Capella students hands-on experience, said Brian Pasquale, emergency management director.

At a commissioners meeting Wednesday, Trescot asked Pasquale if the no-cost contract does include a hidden cost: the time supervisors in his department spend guiding interns and their work.

Pasquale said supervisors do spend time with the interns, but the work interns do benefits the county. He pointed to a former intern’s work developing a Code Blue system for the county, which helps to coordinate warming shelters and efforts to get homeless people off the streets in dangerously cold weather.

Emergency management agency interns do not get paid by the county for their work, Pasquale said after the meeting. Instead, they receive credits toward their degree.

The contract commissioners approved Wednesday is retroactive to June and runs until June 2024. Pasquale said he was happy to provide a review of the program to commissioners before the contract renews next year.

Capella University is one of the nation’s biggest for-profit companies in higher education. It emphasizes remote learning and flexible schedules for students.