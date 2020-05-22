Gov. Tom Wolf will move Lancaster County, as well as the rest of Pennsylvania, into the yellow phase of the state's reopening plan on Friday, June 5, according to Commissioner Josh Parsons.

Parsons said he was on a phone call with Wolf's staff when he was informed of the governor's plan.

"We are already moving forward here, but how many (businesses) will close in those two weeks that could have opened," Parsons tweeted. "How many jobs lost?"

Commissioners Ray D'Agostino and Craig Lehman could not immediately be reached for comment. Nor could Lancaster city mayor Danene Sorace.

On May 10, 13 local elected Republicans penned a letter to Wolf informing him that they would be moving the county into the yellow phase on May 15. Local democrats dismissed the move as "illegal" and premature.

Yesterday Lehman joined his colleagues in advocating that Wolf move the county to yellow, citing new contracts with Lancaster General Health for contact tracing and testing.

This story will be updated as it develops.