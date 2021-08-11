Lancaster County seniors will have more time to cool off away from home due to extended hours at several senior centers through today through Friday, according to the county Office of Aging.

Potentially dangerous temperatures are expected across the region through Friday.

Centers open for extra hours today through Friday are:

- Columbia Senior Center, 7:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut St. 717-684-4850.

- Elizabethtown Area Senior Center, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 70 S. Poplar St. 717-367-7984.

- SACA Senior Center, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 545 Pershing Ave. 717-295-7989.

- Next Gen Senior Center, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 184 S. Lime St. 717-786-4770.

- Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 33 E. Farnum St. 717-299-3943.

Open for extra hours today through Thursday is the Lititz Senior Center, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 E. Market St., 717-626-2800.

According to the National Weather Service in State College, certain people could be at risk in the coming days, as Lancaster County is expected to see sweltering heat that could potentially feel like up to 110 degrees.

NWS warns that hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat illnesses and can be life-threatening for at-risk populations such as children, the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.