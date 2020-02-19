The parent company of a Lancaster County nursing home will pay nearly $15.5 million to settle claims it gave residents rehabilitation therapy they didn't need, to make money.

Guardian Elder Care has more than 50 facilities across Pennsylvania, plus some in Ohio and West Virginia.

The local home — Elizabeth Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center at 320 S. Market Street in Elizabethtown, formerly ManorCare Health Services Elizabethtown — only became part of Guardian in 2018, so was not involved in the claims, which were alleged to have occurred between 2011 and 2017.

William McSwain, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, announced the settlement Wednesday, saying it resolves civil allegations in a whistleblower complaint.

The whistleblowers, Philippa Krauss and Julie White, used to be Guardian employees and will share about $2.8 million of the settlement.

They alleged that Guardian pressured therapists to provide services to patients who suffered from dementia and did not need or want rehabilitation therapy, and to patients who were dying, according to McSwain's office.

“Too much rehabilitation therapy can actually harm patients, just like giving them too many pills or too much medicine,” said U.S. Attorney McSwain. “And of course it harms taxpayers who foot the bill for unnecessary treatment."

Guardian also agreed to a federal corporate integrity agreement and voluntarily disclosed that it had employed two people who were supposed to be excluded from federal health care programs, according to McSwain's office. It did not say who those two people were or provide further details on that issue.

Guardian issued statement from Patricia McGillan, its chief compliance officer, that read in full, "Resident care remains our first priority and we are committed to meeting our obligations under this agreement. We are confident that Guardian’s Corporate Compliance Program advocates for our patients, their families and caregivers."

We thank Ms. Krauss and Ms. White for their role in bringing this alleged scheme to light. We also commend Guardian Elder Care for telling us about its employment of the excluded providers. https://t.co/tAcCC7Jd8C — US Attorney William M. McSwain (@USAttyMcSwain) February 19, 2020