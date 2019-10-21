One Lancaster County nursing home has been fined just over $16,000 for an incident reported earlier this year, and two others were cited for more recent incidents.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health fined Moravian Manor in Lititz $8,750 on June 28 because of an inspection dated Feb. 19 that said the home failed to keep a resident from being unsupervised in a wheelchair and the resident fell and sustained a nasal fracture. Medicare fined the home $7,303 for the same inspection.

Lynn Swisher, the home's vice president of health services, said in an email that Moravian "self-reported the incident and system improvements have been implemented.”

At Conestoga View in Lancaster city, the department performed standard and complaint inspections Aug. 8 and reported two "actual harm" deficiencies. It said a resident was taken to an acute care facility with heart failure after fluid restriction was not maintained according to physician orders, and a resident was taken to a hospital with a head injury after falling out of bed when one staffer attempted a task that required two.

The report also showed eight minimal harm deficiencies.

Conestoga's executive director, Howard Hay, said in an email that the home "is dedicated to providing quality care to the residents we serve," and that the "alleged deficient practices" are being reviewed under the department's informal dispute resolution process, which gives homes an opportunity to dispute findings.

At Masonic Village at Elizabethtown, the department did a complaint investigation July 19 and standard and complaint investigation Aug. 1 and reported one actual harm deficiency.

A resident at high risk of falling, who should not have been allowed to have glass vases, fell with two of them and injured himself, according to the report, with nursing home representatives saying he sells flowers in the gift shop and "we chose his quality of life over his possible fall."

The department also noted three minimal harm deficiencies.

Masonic spokeswoman Tina Lutter said in an email that the department accepted its correction plans and that the home is "committed to helping our residents enjoy purposeful lives in a safe and loving environment and empowering them to participate in their care decisions."

"We believe this commitment is reflected in Newsweek magazine’s selection of Masonic Village as one of Pennsylvania Best Nursing Homes for 2020, among many other accolades," she wrote.

About the reports Lancaster County has 32 nursing homes that are inspected by the Department of Health. Standard inspections are performed annually, unannounced. The department also does inspections when it receives complaints. Deficiencies are ranked from least to most serious: potential harm, minimal harm, actual harm and immediate jeopardy. This round of inspections found no potential harm or immediate jeopardy deficiencies. Facilities average 9 deficiencies in Pennsylvania and 8.1 in the United States, according to Medicare.

Other reports

Here is a list of the other inspection reports released since late August. Much additional information on each home is available on the Medicare Nursing Home Compare website.

Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lancaster: Complaint inspection July 10; no deficiencies.

Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 141 Heisey Ave., Elizabethtown: Complaint inspection Sept. 5; no deficiencies.

The Gardens at Stevens, 400 Lancaster Ave., Stevens: Complaint inspection Aug. 22; no deficiencies.

Harrison Senior Living of Christiana, 41 Newport Ave., Christiana: Complaint inspection Aug. 9; one minimal harm deficiency.

Kadima Nursing & Rehabilitation at Lititz, 125 S. Broad St., Lititz: Complaint inspection July 10; no deficiencies.

Lancashire Hall, 2829 Lititz Pike, Lancaster: Complaint inspection on July 9; four minimal harm deficiencies.

Manorcare Health Services Lancaster, 100 Abbeyville Road, Lancaster: Complaint inspection July 11 and standard and complaint inspections Aug. 28; ten minimal harm deficiencies.

The Mennonite Home, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster: Complaint inspection July 10; no deficiencies.

Pleasant View Communities, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim: Complaint inspection July 9; no deficiencies.

Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 745 Chiques Hill Road, Columbia: Complaint inspection Aug. 29; no deficiencies.